National Vision (EYE) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect National Vision to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

EYE stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -925.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. National Vision has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $30.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in National Vision by 1,242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,532,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 127.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,965,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,234,000 after buying an additional 1,103,213 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 1,252.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,149,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after buying an additional 1,064,645 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth about $18,696,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in National Vision by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,769,000 after acquiring an additional 471,523 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised National Vision to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Vision from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an American optical retailer specializing in accessible vision care and eyewear. The company operates under multiple retail banners, offering comprehensive eye health services and a wide range of optical products. Since its founding in the early 1990s, National Vision has focused on providing value-driven solutions, targeting underserved and price‐conscious consumer segments.

Through its primary retail brands—including America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Optical America and Vista Optical—National Vision delivers services such as comprehensive eye examinations, prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses and lens accessories.

