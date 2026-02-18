Service Properties Trust (SVC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $394.3160 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.
Service Properties Trust Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.46. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23.
Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 26th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Properties Trust
Analyst Ratings Changes
SVC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Service Properties Trust from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.50.
Service Properties Trust Company Profile
Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service-oriented properties, with a primary focus on the lodging sector. The company structures long-term, triple-net leases with established hotel operators under franchise agreements with leading global brands. By partnering with recognized hotel companies, Service Properties Trust seeks to generate a stable income stream through rent payments, while offering operators the capital and balance-sheet flexibility to grow their portfolios.
Since its formation in 2010, Service Properties Trust has grown its portfolio through strategic sale-leaseback transactions, targeted property acquisitions and selective dispositions.
