Service Properties Trust (SVC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $394.3160 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.46. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 26th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 54.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Service Properties Trust from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.50.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service-oriented properties, with a primary focus on the lodging sector. The company structures long-term, triple-net leases with established hotel operators under franchise agreements with leading global brands. By partnering with recognized hotel companies, Service Properties Trust seeks to generate a stable income stream through rent payments, while offering operators the capital and balance-sheet flexibility to grow their portfolios.

Since its formation in 2010, Service Properties Trust has grown its portfolio through strategic sale-leaseback transactions, targeted property acquisitions and selective dispositions.

