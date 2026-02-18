Southwest Gas (SWX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.
Southwest Gas Price Performance
Southwest Gas stock opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average is $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $88.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Gas
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 74.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 89,761 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 190,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 70.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 393,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWX
About Southwest Gas
Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE: SWX) is a publicly traded natural gas utility that provides regulated gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. The company’s core activities include the transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas through an extensive network of pipelines, service lines and metering facilities. Southwest Gas also offers related services such as system maintenance, pipeline safety inspections, emergency response and line extensions to support customer growth and ensure reliable gas delivery.
Founded in 1931 in southern Nevada, Southwest Gas has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the nation’s larger natural gas utilities by customer count.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Southwest Gas
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- The “Bomb” in America’s Basement
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- How to collect $1,170 a month from silver
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.