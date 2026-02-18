Southwest Gas (SWX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Southwest Gas stock opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average is $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $88.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 74.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 89,761 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 190,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 70.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 393,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $96.00 price target on Southwest Gas in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE: SWX) is a publicly traded natural gas utility that provides regulated gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. The company’s core activities include the transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas through an extensive network of pipelines, service lines and metering facilities. Southwest Gas also offers related services such as system maintenance, pipeline safety inspections, emergency response and line extensions to support customer growth and ensure reliable gas delivery.

Founded in 1931 in southern Nevada, Southwest Gas has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the nation’s larger natural gas utilities by customer count.

