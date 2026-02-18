Innoviva (INVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Innoviva to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Innoviva Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 14.12. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on INVA. Zacks Research cut Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Innoviva from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innoviva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Institutional Trading of Innoviva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 371,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 68,639 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 163,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 112,132 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 352.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 46,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,468 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Innoviva by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc, incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a royalty-focused life sciences company. It acquires, manages and monetizes royalty and license interests in biopharmaceutical products, with a primary emphasis on inhaled respiratory therapies. Innoviva’s portfolio is anchored by royalties on therapies originally developed by its former affiliate, now marketed by GlaxoSmithKline, including several long-acting inhaled products approved for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.

The company was established through a spin‐out transaction in 2014, separating the royalty assets from a research‐based biopharmaceutical enterprise to create a specialized investment vehicle.

