Analyzing American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH) & QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ)

QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ – Get Free Report) and American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

QF Liquidation has a beta of 8.41, indicating that its stock price is 741% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QF Liquidation and American Axle & Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A American Axle & Manufacturing -0.34% 9.92% 1.25%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Axle & Manufacturing $5.84 billion 0.15 -$19.70 million ($0.18) -40.44

This table compares QF Liquidation and American Axle & Manufacturing”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

QF Liquidation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Axle & Manufacturing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of QF Liquidation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for QF Liquidation and American Axle & Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QF Liquidation 0 0 0 0 0.00 American Axle & Manufacturing 1 1 2 0 2.25

American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 85.44%. Given American Axle & Manufacturing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Axle & Manufacturing is more favorable than QF Liquidation.

Summary

American Axle & Manufacturing beats QF Liquidation on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QF Liquidation

QF Liquidation, Inc. develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems for heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; and passenger vehicles in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Taiwan. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, hybrid control and motor control software systems, inverters and motors, and engines/generators and fuel cell power. The company also designs, develops, engineers, and validates fuel storage systems for natural gas vehicle applications ranging from passenger vehicles to heavy duty trucks; and integrates electric motors, inverters, generators, and electronic vehicle control components into hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. In addition, it provides component, subsystem, and system testing and validation services; certification and compliance; and production engineering and manufacturing process development services. Further, the company offers vehicle level assembly services; technical training services; and service procedures, diagnostics, tools, and repair/maintenance programs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its customers include OEMs, aftermarket and OEM truck integrators, fleets, material science companies, and other governmental entities and agencies. The company, formerly known as Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc., was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. is a leading supplier of driveline and drivetrain systems, modules and components for the light vehicle market world wide. It manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. It’s the primary supplier of driveline components to its major customers include General Motors, Stellantis and Ford. It also sells various products to Ford & Stellantis from Metal Forming segment. It has the 2 operating segments. Driveline segment comprises front & rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric & hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, SUVs, crossover vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Metal Forming segment comprises axle & transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears & assemblies, connecting rods and variable valve timing products for OEM and Tier 1 automotive suppliers.

