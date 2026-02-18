Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $61,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $696,647.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,838.60. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $2,973,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 45,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,480,364.70. This represents a 22.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,431 shares of company stock valued at $25,607,436. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $225.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.34 and its 200 day moving average is $184.59. The company has a market capitalization of $204.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $231.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.