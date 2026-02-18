Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $198.98 and last traded at $198.21, with a volume of 2528696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.54.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $221.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROST

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.03. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.47%.Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,949,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ross Stores by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ross Stores by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 227,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after acquiring an additional 104,270 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 34.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.