Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $212.84 and last traded at $212.48, with a volume of 939953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Five Below from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.20.

Five Below Stock Up 3.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.21 and a 200-day moving average of $165.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.96 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.96%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.710-5.890 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.540 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other Five Below news, insider Maureen Marie Gellerman sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $94,862.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,983.94. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total value of $1,365,675.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,128.17. This represents a 18.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,769 shares of company stock worth $9,365,308. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 143.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,416,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 13.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 184,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Five Below by 63.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

Featured Articles

