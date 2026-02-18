Crescent Energy (CRGY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $884.6390 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CRGY opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.40 and a beta of 1.73. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $15.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 1,568.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore started coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Crescent Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.27.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Co (NYSE: CRGY) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in North America. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company’s core business activities include the identification and appraisal of prospective acreage, the design and execution of drilling and completion programs, and the ongoing operation and optimization of producing wells. Crescent Energy’s integrated approach emphasizes capital efficiency, reservoir quality and operational reliability to support sustainable cash flow generation over the commodity cycle.

Crescent Energy’s operations are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a particular focus on the Delaware Basin’s stacked pay intervals.

