Core Scientific (CORZ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of $118.4460 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific Stock Performance

CORZ stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.87 and a beta of 6.86. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Core Scientific by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 112.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Core Scientific by 61.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CORZ. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Core Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. BTIG Research raised Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Core Scientific from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Core Scientific

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc (NASDAQ: CORZ) is a leading provider of large-scale blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services. The company develops, owns and operates high-performance data centers optimized for the mining of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. In addition to its core mining operations, Core Scientific offers colocation, hosting and managed services designed to support institutional clients and enterprise users in deploying and scaling blockchain nodes and computing hardware.

Core Scientific’s service portfolio includes hardware procurement, deployment and maintenance, real-time monitoring, power management and network connectivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.