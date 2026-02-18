NWPX Infrastructure (NWPX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

NWPX Infrastructure Stock Down 0.9%

NWPX opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $711.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.45. NWPX Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $77.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWPX. Northland Securities raised NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on NWPX Infrastructure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Insider Activity

In other NWPX Infrastructure news, EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,000 shares of NWPX Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $225,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,147.25. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Franson sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $331,296.02. Following the sale, the director owned 18,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,649.25. This trade represents a 22.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,791 shares of company stock valued at $933,782. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NWPX Infrastructure

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in NWPX Infrastructure by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NWPX Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 43.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NWPX Infrastructure

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications.

