Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 target price on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KMB opened at $107.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.26. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $96.26 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.42.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 170.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.03%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $317,980.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 85,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

