Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WGO. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 0.0%

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 766 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 825.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 15.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,255 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,406 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $50.16. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The RV manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.51 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and specialty vehicles, headquartered in Forest City, Iowa. Since its founding in 1958, the company has gained recognition for its motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth-wheel products under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands. Its portfolio also includes towable RVs, camper vans and commercial vehicles tailored for healthcare, government and mobile retail applications.

In addition to vehicle production, Winnebago Industries maintains an extensive dealer and service network across the United States and Canada, supplemented by parts distribution centers and customer support resources.

