Radiopharm Theranostics Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:RADX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:RADX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.3333.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RADX. Wall Street Zen lowered Radiopharm Theranostics to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Radiopharm Theranostics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Radiopharm Theranostics in a report on Tuesday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADX opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. Radiopharm Theranostics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $16.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Radiopharm Theranostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Radiopharm Theranostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Radiopharm Theranostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Radiopharm Theranostics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic imaging and targeted radiotherapeutic applications. By harnessing the unique properties of radioisotopes, the company aims to improve the precision of disease detection and deliver therapeutic payloads directly to diseased tissues, particularly in oncology.

The company’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a pipeline of radioligand therapies and companion diagnostic agents designed to address a variety of tumor types.

