Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) vs. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Head-To-Head Survey

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) and Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Sampo”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $1.15 billion 1.62 $118.83 million $3.39 13.59 Sampo $2.47 billion 46.10 $2.26 billion $1.72 12.39

Profitability

Sampo has higher revenue and earnings than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group. Sampo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Sampo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 10.57% 17.30% 3.63% Sampo N/A 19.46% 5.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sampo shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Sampo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 4 7 1 2.75 Sampo 0 3 0 1 2.50

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $66.60, indicating a potential upside of 44.56%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than Sampo.

Risk and Volatility

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sampo has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats Sampo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Sampo

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

