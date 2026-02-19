Aberdeen Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Banco Santander Chile $BSAC

Aberdeen Group plc lessened its holdings in Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 712,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,965 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned about 0.15% of Banco Santander Chile worth $18,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seldon Capital LP bought a new stake in Banco Santander Chile during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BSAC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Banco Santander Chile from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco Santander Chile in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Banco Santander Chile Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:BSAC opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Banco Santander Chile has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $37.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26.

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander Chile had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 24.57%.The company had revenue of $740.07 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Chile Profile

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is one of the leading financial institutions in Chile and a key component of the global Santander Group. The bank offers a comprehensive range of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial lending, deposit accounts, credit cards, wealth management, insurance products and corporate banking solutions. Headquartered in Santiago, it operates an extensive network of branches, ATMs and digital platforms to serve individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporations across the country.

Originally founded as Banco de Santiago in the late 1970s, the institution became part of the Santander Group following the privatization wave in Chile during the late 1980s.

