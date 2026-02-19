Stacey Friedman Sells 3,404 Shares of Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VYLD) Stock

Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VYLD – Get Free Report) General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 61,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,981,173.60. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN alerts:

Stacey Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 16th, Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20.

Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN Price Performance

VYLD opened at $28.08 on Thursday. Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $29.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA: VYLD) is an exchange-traded fund managed by Vanguard that combines broad exposure to large-cap U.S. equities with an options overlay designed to generate incremental income. The fund holds a portfolio intended to approximate the performance of the S&P 500 and implements a covered‑call (buy‑write) strategy, selling call options against the equity exposure to capture option premiums. This approach seeks to provide higher income than a plain‑vanilla S&P 500 index fund while maintaining substantial participation in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.