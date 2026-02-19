Rena Hozore Reiss Sells 2,512 Shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $896,784.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,954,859. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $356.00 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $370.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.28.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). Marriott International had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 84.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $812,570,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marriott International by 21.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,119 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,579,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,363,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,119,000 after buying an additional 374,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,921,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,825,000 after acquiring an additional 330,952 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Marriott International

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and guidance support upside — several firms raised price targets and gave Buy/Overweight calls after the company’s results; management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $11.32–$11.57 and Q1 guidance of $2.50–$2.55, which is above some Street expectations. This underpins the bullish case. MarketBeat MAR Coverage

Analysts and guidance support upside — several firms raised price targets and gave Buy/Overweight calls after the company’s results; management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $11.32–$11.57 and Q1 guidance of $2.50–$2.55, which is above some Street expectations. This underpins the bullish case. Positive Sentiment: Sector momentum / stock-pick stories — Zacks published bullish pieces arguing MAR is a momentum play and included MAR in a list of consumer-discretionary names benefiting as inflation cools and travel demand improves. These narratives can attract momentum and retail buying. Zacks: Momentum Stock

Sector momentum / stock-pick stories — Zacks published bullish pieces arguing MAR is a momentum play and included MAR in a list of consumer-discretionary names benefiting as inflation cools and travel demand improves. These narratives can attract momentum and retail buying. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results were mixed — Q4 revenue of $6.69B slightly beat estimates and revenue was up ~4.1% y/y, but EPS missed consensus by a small $0.03; margins and a negative ROE metric drew attention. The print supports the guidance but the minor EPS miss tempers the headline. Nasdaq: Q4 & FY2024 Results

Quarterly results were mixed — Q4 revenue of $6.69B slightly beat estimates and revenue was up ~4.1% y/y, but EPS missed consensus by a small $0.03; margins and a negative ROE metric drew attention. The print supports the guidance but the minor EPS miss tempers the headline. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Marriott announced a $0.67 quarterly dividend (ex‑dividend Feb 26, payable Mar 31). Yield is low (~0.7%) but the payout and 28% payout ratio signal cash-return discipline. MarketBeat Dividend Notice

Dividend declared — Marriott announced a $0.67 quarterly dividend (ex‑dividend Feb 26, payable Mar 31). Yield is low (~0.7%) but the payout and 28% payout ratio signal cash-return discipline. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 2,512 shares at ~$357 (filed) and insider David S. Marriott sold 4,747 shares at $360 on Feb 17. Multiple disclosed sales can spook investors even if they represent small % changes in holdings. David S. Marriott Sale Rena Hozore Reiss Sale

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $320.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAR

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.