HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 9,495 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $29,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,099,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,728,576,000 after purchasing an additional 292,167 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,904,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,586,000 after buying an additional 771,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $528,279,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,203,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,802,000 after acquiring an additional 867,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,162,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,085,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $186.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.37.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

Dell Technologies stock opened at $116.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $168.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.39.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 234.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $9,806,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,172,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,935,755.36. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

