Stuart Lubow Sells 19,550 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) CEO Stuart Lubow sold 19,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $685,618.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,106,865.36. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $36.86.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $123.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 326.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Dime Community Bank, headquartered in Hauppauge, New York. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services to both individual and commercial customers. With a network of branches spanning the New York metropolitan area and South Florida, Dime Community Bancshares emphasizes relationship banking and local decision-making.

The company’s core lending activities include commercial and multifamily real estate loans, construction and land development financing, and one-to-four-family residential mortgage lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.