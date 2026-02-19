iShares Global REIT ETF $REET Position Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,464 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.77% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $30,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Development LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Development LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of REET opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $27.26.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

