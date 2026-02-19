Aberdeen Group plc Sells 37,845 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Aberdeen Group plc lowered its stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,845 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned approximately 0.53% of NMI worth $15,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NMI alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 93,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of NMI by 5.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 597,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting NMI

Here are the key news stories impacting NMI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded NMI to a Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting improving earnings prospects that could support upside. Zacks Upgrade

Zacks upgraded NMI to a Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting improving earnings prospects that could support upside. Positive Sentiment: NMI reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results earlier this month (EPS beat, solid margins), which underpins the analyst optimism and provides fundamental support for the shares. Source: NMI Q4 release (Feb 10)

NMI reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results earlier this month (EPS beat, solid margins), which underpins the analyst optimism and provides fundamental support for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a comparative piece weighing NMIH vs. KNSL for value-oriented investors — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. NMIH vs KNSL

Zacks published a comparative piece weighing NMIH vs. KNSL for value-oriented investors — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also ran a piece on whether value investors should buy NMIH — analysis that may influence longer-term flows but is not an immediate market-moving event. Should Value Investors Buy NMI

Zacks also ran a piece on whether value investors should buy NMIH — analysis that may influence longer-term flows but is not an immediate market-moving event. Neutral Sentiment: MSN summarized five notable analyst questions from NMI’s Q4 earnings call — useful detail for investors assessing management commentary and outlook. MSN Q4 Analyst Questions

MSN summarized five notable analyst questions from NMI’s Q4 earnings call — useful detail for investors assessing management commentary and outlook. Negative Sentiment: Chairman Bradley Shuster sold 55,000 shares (~$2.18M at ~$39.63), reducing his stake materially — a large insider sale that can be perceived as a negative signal by the market. Chairman Form 4

Chairman Bradley Shuster sold 55,000 shares (~$2.18M at ~$39.63), reducing his stake materially — a large insider sale that can be perceived as a negative signal by the market. Negative Sentiment: EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 16,000 shares (~$638k at ~$39.89), cutting his holding by ~29%, which adds to downward pressure. Yousaf Form 4

EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 16,000 shares (~$638k at ~$39.89), cutting his holding by ~29%, which adds to downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 22,500 shares (~$898.7k at ~$39.94), a ~41% reduction in his position — another sizable insider disposal. Fitzgerald Form 4

NMI Trading Down 0.9%

NMI stock opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $180.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.69 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 55.05%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on NMI in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NMI

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 16,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $638,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,059.37. The trade was a 29.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $898,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,853.30. The trade was a 40.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,540 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NMI

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers’ access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.