Catherine Gridley Sells 10,000 Shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) EVP Catherine Gridley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $951,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,382,125.95. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTMI opened at $93.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average of $66.28. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.93. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $111.00.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $763.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about TTM Technologies

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat, margin expansion and explicit Q1 2026 guidance (EPS 0.64–0.70) support continued revenue and profit momentum; these results underpin the recent rally and justify higher analyst targets. MarketBeat TTMI Coverage

Q4 beat, margin expansion and explicit Q1 2026 guidance (EPS 0.64–0.70) support continued revenue and profit momentum; these results underpin the recent rally and justify higher analyst targets. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street lift — several firms (B. Riley, Needham, Truist, Stifel) have raised price targets and ratings, increasing buy-side conviction and drawing model-driven flows. MarketBeat Analyst Notes

Wall Street lift — several firms (B. Riley, Needham, Truist, Stifel) have raised price targets and ratings, increasing buy-side conviction and drawing model-driven flows. Positive Sentiment: Institutional accumulation and momentum signals — large asset managers materially increased positions and Zacks added TTMI to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum lists, which can attract further inflows. Zacks: New Strong Buy Stocks

Institutional accumulation and momentum signals — large asset managers materially increased positions and Zacks added TTMI to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum lists, which can attract further inflows. Neutral Sentiment: Long-term growth case for AI infrastructure and defense — analyst commentary highlights TTMI’s transformation into a key supplier for AI and defense (driving strong YoY revenue and margin gains), but also notes cyclical exposure and supply-chain risks. Seeking Alpha: After Big Run, Still Has Room To Grow

Long-term growth case for AI infrastructure and defense — analyst commentary highlights TTMI’s transformation into a key supplier for AI and defense (driving strong YoY revenue and margin gains), but also notes cyclical exposure and supply-chain risks. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling — multiple insiders (EVPs and a director) sold large blocks on Feb. 13 at ~\$94–\$95. While insider sales can be routine, the concentration and timing may prompt near-term profit-taking or reduce investor confidence. InsiderTrades: EVP Sells AmericanBankingNews: Director Sells

Clustered insider selling — multiple insiders (EVPs and a director) sold large blocks on Feb. 13 at ~\$94–\$95. While insider sales can be routine, the concentration and timing may prompt near-term profit-taking or reduce investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: New impairment risk disclosure — the company flagged potential goodwill and asset impairments under adverse market conditions, which increases earnings and balance-sheet uncertainty if demand or valuations weaken. TipRanks: Potential Impairments

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting TTM Technologies this week:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,564.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 21,267 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Sunstone Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $937,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $972,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $113.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $81.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company’s product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

Featured Stories

