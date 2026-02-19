John Quisel Sells 13,264 Shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) CEO John Quisel sold 13,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $833,775.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 226,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,383.04. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IRON opened at $64.48 on Thursday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average of $75.21. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Positive Sentiment: Disc will pursue a traditional U.S. approval pathway for bitopertin after the FDA declined the new fast‑track route — this gives management a concrete regulatory path forward rather than abandoning the program. Read More.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated/maintained a positive stance and Stifel Nicolaus stuck with a buy rating, which can support institutional demand despite headline volatility.

Management hosted an investor discussion/transcript addressing the FDA Complete Response Letter — investors are parsing details on requested data, resubmission timeline and implications for ongoing trials (APOLLO). The call reduces information asymmetry but does not yet remove regulatory risk.

Analyst commentary is mixed: some emphasize lingering regulatory risk and timing, while others point to upside if APOLLO or other data are favorable — expect divergent price targets and trading around trial news.

Reports indicate the FDA rejection was coupled with skepticism from external advisers, increasing the likelihood of additional data requests or delay for approval — a material near‑term negative for valuation.

Multiple insiders — including the CEO and other senior officers — disclosed sales of shares on Feb 17 (and a pattern of recent sales by some insiders), which the market often interprets as a negative signal about near‑term outlook.

Pomerantz LLP launched an investor investigation into Disc Medicine, introducing potential litigation risk and added headline pressure that can weigh on the stock until resolved.

Several firms trimmed price targets today (even where ratings stayed positive), reflecting a lower near‑term valuation baseline until regulatory clarity is restored. That likely cements downward pressure on the stock in the short term.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRON. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,976,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,925,000 after buying an additional 399,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,371,000 after acquiring an additional 319,621 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,839,000 after acquiring an additional 371,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,557,000 after acquiring an additional 828,248 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,518,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,566,000 after acquiring an additional 108,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

IRON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Disc Medicine from $86.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.82.

Disc Medicine, Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company’s pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

