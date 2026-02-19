Douglas Petno Sells 3,487 Shares of Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VYLD) Stock

Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VYLD – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas Petno sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total value of $1,068,416.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 364,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,783,299.20. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN Stock Up 0.0%
VYLD stock opened at $28.08 on Thursday. Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $29.68.
