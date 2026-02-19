Andrew Harrison Sells 14,500 Shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Harrison sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $794,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,887.95. The trade was a 41.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 0.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -1.500–0.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-6.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 80.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 242.5% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALK. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $63.00 target price on Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

