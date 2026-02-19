HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 33,547 Shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JHMB

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,547 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 13.65% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $22,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 458,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 124,757 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 314,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 42,303 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,922,000.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1%

JHMB stock opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $22.60.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were given a $0.0392 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th.

(Free Report)

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity. JHMB was launched on Aug 19, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.