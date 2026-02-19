Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 32,126 Shares of Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock

Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 32,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $728,938.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 1,730,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,267,790.49. This trade represents a 1.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,115 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $68,436.55.

On Monday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,000 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 550 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,709.50.

On Monday, January 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,520 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $51,534.00.

On Friday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $202.40.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,228 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $323,748.60.

On Monday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,475 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.22 per share, for a total transaction of $575,764.50.

On Friday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,400 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $187,154.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,008 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $121,361.60.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,000 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $19,700.00.

Mexico Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MXF opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Mexico Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Mexico Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mexico Fund by 775.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mexico Fund by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mexico Fund during the second quarter worth $196,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mexico Fund in the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mexico Fund by 21.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period.

Mexico Fund Company Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc (NYSE: MXF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Mexican securities. The fund primarily invests in equity instruments of companies organized or principally operating in Mexico, spanning a range of sectors such as financial services, consumer goods, industrials and energy. It may also allocate portions of its portfolio to fixed-income securities, including government and corporate bonds, when attractive opportunities arise.

Launched in 1991 and incorporated under Maryland law, The Mexico Fund offers U.S.

