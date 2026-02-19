GRAIL, Inc. $GRAL Shares Purchased by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,323 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.75% of GRAIL worth $15,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GRAIL by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,969,000 after acquiring an additional 285,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GRAIL by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,047,000 after purchasing an additional 25,548 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in GRAIL by 145.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 174,959 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in GRAIL by 48.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 79,630 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of GRAIL by 259.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 218,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after buying an additional 157,780 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GRAL opened at $102.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 4.52. GRAIL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $118.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRAL shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on GRAIL in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of GRAIL from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GRAIL from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on GRAIL from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

GRAIL, Inc (NASDAQ: GRAL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through a multi-cancer blood test. Leveraging advances in next-generation sequencing, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis and machine learning, GRAIL has developed the Galleri™ test, which aims to identify more than 50 types of cancer at their earliest stages. The company’s platform analyzes methylation patterns in circulating tumor DNA to pinpoint tumor presence and tissue of origin, enabling physicians to pursue timely diagnostic follow-up.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Illumina, GRAIL established its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with additional research and operations centers in the United Kingdom.

