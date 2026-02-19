Allegion PLC $ALLE Shares Purchased by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned approximately 0.10% of Allegion worth $15,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 22.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,165 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Allegion by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Allegion by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allegion from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

Shares of ALLE opened at $162.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $116.57 and a fifty-two week high of $183.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Allegion had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 27.60%.

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

