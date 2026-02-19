Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT):

2/17/2026 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $145.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $169.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Leerink Partners from $136.00 to $119.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from $136.00 to $113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Abbott Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at Freedom Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/27/2026 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $150.00 to $140.00.

1/26/2026 – Abbott Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

1/23/2026 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $154.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $147.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $146.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $152.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $140.00 to $132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc from $144.00 to $138.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $145.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $157.00 to $152.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $150.00 to $154.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc from $142.00 to $144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $162.00 to $169.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Abbott Laboratories had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Abbott Laboratories had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.73 per share, with a total value of $1,087,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,738,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,711,572.41. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

