American International Group, Inc. $AIG Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,097 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in American International Group by 7,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its position in American International Group by 2,473.3% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in American International Group by 950.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on American International Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on American International Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American International Group from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $79.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.87. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.25 and a 1-year high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

