Aberdeen Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Aberdeen Group plc trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,890 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of Biogen worth $19,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 64.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 134.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 62.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB opened at $194.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.16. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $202.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.46.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total transaction of $531,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,232.69. This represents a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Biogen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.84.

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

