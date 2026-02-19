Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $54.08 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 3.1% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $54,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Meta’s expanded multiyear commitment to buy millions of NVIDIA GPUs, upcoming Rubin GPUs and Vera CPUs — plus networking — is the biggest near‑term demand signal for NVDA and supports revenue visibility across several years. Nvidia to sell Meta millions of chips in multiyear deal

Meta’s expanded multiyear commitment to buy millions of NVIDIA GPUs, upcoming Rubin GPUs and Vera CPUs — plus networking — is the biggest near‑term demand signal for NVDA and supports revenue visibility across several years. Positive Sentiment: Large deployments and partnerships beyond Meta — including India deals and Yotta’s $2B Blackwell‑based AI hub — signal broader global enterprise demand for NVIDIA’s Blackwell/Rubin platforms. India’s Yotta to build $2 billion AI hub with Nvidia’s Blackwell chips

Large deployments and partnerships beyond Meta — including India deals and Yotta’s $2B Blackwell‑based AI hub — signal broader global enterprise demand for NVIDIA’s Blackwell/Rubin platforms. Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side and boutique analysts remain constructive (RBC, Needham, Citi commentary, and reported price targets well above current levels), which supports buy‑the‑dip flows into NVDA ahead of earnings.

Sell‑side and boutique analysts remain constructive (RBC, Needham, Citi commentary, and reported price targets well above current levels), which supports buy‑the‑dip flows into NVDA ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA’s Q4 earnings report (Feb. 25) is the key upcoming catalyst — the Meta deal improves revenue visibility, but consensus expects big numbers, so execution will matter. (Analyst previews flag both upside and a “high‑expectations” risk.)

NVIDIA’s Q4 earnings report (Feb. 25) is the key upcoming catalyst — the Meta deal improves revenue visibility, but consensus expects big numbers, so execution will matter. (Analyst previews flag both upside and a “high‑expectations” risk.) Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA’s 13F filing shows strategic equity moves (large stakes in Intel and Synopsys; sales of smaller neocloud/AI positions). That signals balance‑sheet/partnering strategy rather than core demand change; investors interpret it as strategic alignment with CPU and EDA partners.

NVIDIA’s 13F filing shows strategic equity moves (large stakes in Intel and Synopsys; sales of smaller neocloud/AI positions). That signals balance‑sheet/partnering strategy rather than core demand change; investors interpret it as strategic alignment with CPU and EDA partners. Negative Sentiment: Institutional selling and portfolio rebalances created headwinds: SoftBank and some hedge funds reduced or exited NVDA stakes in Q4, and Appaloosa trimmed exposure — these flows can cap near‑term upside. Softbank Group dissolves share stake in Nvidia

Institutional selling and portfolio rebalances created headwinds: SoftBank and some hedge funds reduced or exited NVDA stakes in Q4, and Appaloosa trimmed exposure — these flows can cap near‑term upside. Negative Sentiment: Expectations are very high: several pieces warn that even a “record beat” may not be enough to lift the stock if forward guidance disappoints — making NVDA vulnerable to an earnings‑driven pullback after Feb. 25. Prediction: Nvidia Stock Will Drop After Feb. 25

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $187.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.76 and its 200 day moving average is $183.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $37,564,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,818,547 shares in the company, valued at $717,199,497.54. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $5,432,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,286,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.