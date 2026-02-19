HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 21,094 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,094 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $28,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,839,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,996,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 49.1% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 494,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,250,000 after acquiring an additional 33,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 122,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $51.34.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

