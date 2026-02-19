Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 47,628 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,628 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 9.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Kenvue by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kenvue by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 13.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.59. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kenvue had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.67%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith acquired 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $55,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,307,632 shares in the company, valued at $474,333,567.84. The trade was a 13.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KVUE. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones lowered Kenvue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Johnson Rice restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

