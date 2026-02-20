B. Riley Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Price

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley Financial from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the travel company’s stock. B. Riley Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRIP. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on TripAdvisor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on TripAdvisor from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $20.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). TripAdvisor had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 75.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,770 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,300 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is a leading online travel company that operates a digital platform for travel information, reviews and booking services. The company’s flagship website and mobile apps allow users to access and contribute travel-related content—ranging from hotel and restaurant reviews to ratings for tours, attractions and vacation rentals—helping consumers plan and book trips around the world.

The core of TripAdvisor’s offering is its community-driven review system, which aggregates user-generated feedback alongside editorial content and professional photography.

