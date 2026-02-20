Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TEM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Tempus AI from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen lowered Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tempus AI from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tempus AI from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

View Our Latest Report on TEM

Tempus AI Stock Up 6.8%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Tempus AI stock opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Tempus AI has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $104.32. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 5.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.38.

In related news, CFO James William Rogers sold 19,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $1,461,511.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,143,500. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $10,638,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,974,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,296,364.17. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 544,188 shares of company stock worth $37,163,496 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tempus AI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tempus AI by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,947,000 after purchasing an additional 65,836 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Tempus AI by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Tempus AI News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tempus AI this week:

Tempus AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.