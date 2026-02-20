Truist Financial Lowers SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $21.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SOFI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $24.50 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.34.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 2.13. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet purchased 5,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $105,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 17,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,298.88. This represents a 41.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 91,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $2,446,537.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 794,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,168,090.72. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,861,010. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 24.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,943,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

