DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT)

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

Get Walmart alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, December 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ WMT opened at $124.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $134.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $9,430,445.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 402,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,772,492.88. The trade was a 15.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $2,445,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 506,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,962,034.28. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,696 shares of company stock worth $25,176,467. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,502,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,241 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. WealthPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Van Diest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 89,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat modestly: EPS $0.74 vs. $0.73 consensus and revenue $190.7B vs. ~$188.4B expected; e‑commerce grew ~24% and advertising climbed ~37%, supporting revenue diversification and margin lift. Walmart Q4 Press Release

Q4 results beat modestly: EPS $0.74 vs. $0.73 consensus and revenue $190.7B vs. ~$188.4B expected; e‑commerce grew ~24% and advertising climbed ~37%, supporting revenue diversification and margin lift. Positive Sentiment: Board raised the annual dividend 5% to $0.99 (four quarterly payments of $0.2475) and reiterated capital returns (new $30B buyback authorization), which bolsters income investors and signals confidence in cash flow. Dividend Increase Announcement

Board raised the annual dividend 5% to $0.99 (four quarterly payments of $0.2475) and reiterated capital returns (new $30B buyback authorization), which bolsters income investors and signals confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and institutional support: Argus upgraded to Strong Buy and some firms (e.g., DA Davidson) reaffirmed Buy ratings and targets near the prior highs — providing analyst-level upside case. Analyst Coverage / DA Davidson

Analyst and institutional support: Argus upgraded to Strong Buy and some firms (e.g., DA Davidson) reaffirmed Buy ratings and targets near the prior highs — providing analyst-level upside case. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale: EVP Daniel Bartlett sold 1,255 shares (small size relative to his holdings), filed with the SEC — routine but noted by traders. SEC Form 4 – Bartlett Sale

Insider sale: EVP Daniel Bartlett sold 1,255 shares (small size relative to his holdings), filed with the SEC — routine but noted by traders. Negative Sentiment: Cautionary guidance: FY‑2027 EPS guidance of $2.75–2.85 came in below consensus (~$2.94) and Q1 guidance was conservative — that outlook drove the intraday pullback as investors reset expectations. Walmart Guidance in Q4 Release

Cautionary guidance: FY‑2027 EPS guidance of $2.75–2.85 came in below consensus (~$2.94) and Q1 guidance was conservative — that outlook drove the intraday pullback as investors reset expectations. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and competitive noise: Coverage noted a premarket drop and commentary that Amazon has just surpassed Walmart in annual revenue — a symbolic shift that fuels short‑term concern about competitive positioning. Amazon Surpasses Walmart – CNBC

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.