Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Rating Lowered to “Market Perform” at Citizens Jmp

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDAY. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Macquarie Infrastructure restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.90.

Workday Stock Down 1.8%

WDAY stock opened at $140.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Workday has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $281.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.58.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $199,710.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 35,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,012.16. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 3,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.73, for a total transaction of $784,616.07. Following the transaction, the insider owned 105,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,951,507.91. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 370,321 shares of company stock valued at $78,866,401 over the last three months. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finivi Inc. grew its position in Workday by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Finivi Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workday by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

