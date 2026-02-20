Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citizens Jmp Analyst Says

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s current price.

Get Sabra Healthcare REIT alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBRA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $201.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.97 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabra Healthcare REIT will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Healthcare REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 11.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 23,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 23.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 22.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 0.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 469,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 261,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra’s tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.