Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 115.83% from the company’s previous close.

RR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen cut Richtech Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Richtech Robotics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Richtech Robotics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Richtech Robotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RR opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. Richtech Robotics has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $597.98 million, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of -3.63.

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 million. Richtech Robotics had a negative net margin of 417.41% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richtech Robotics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Richtech Robotics during the first quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Richtech Robotics in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Richtech Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richtech Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and kept a $6.00 price target, signaling analyst conviction about upside despite recent headlines.

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff law firms and notice services are notifying investors of potential claims and the April 3, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline — these are procedural outreach notices that increase visibility of litigation risk and may amplify trading volatility.

Negative Sentiment: At least one securities class action alleges that the stock suffered a material drop after a January report claiming Microsoft denied a commercial partnership — the suit cites a >20% decline and accuses the company of misconduct tied to a possible "pump‑and‑dump." That allegation drives direct legal risk and reputational damage.

Negative Sentiment: Several other firms (Pomerantz, Rosen, Levi & Korsinsky, Portnoy, The Gross Law Firm, Johnson Fistel, etc.) have filed or announced similar suits/claims for investors who bought between Jan. 27–29, 2026 — multiple filings can increase settlement pressure and legal costs. Investors are being solicited to serve as lead plaintiff.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

