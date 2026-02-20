Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Rating for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $285.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 103.54% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.90.
Workday Price Performance
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,370. The trade was a 15.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.75, for a total transaction of $17,384,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 105,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,034,027.75. The trade was a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,321 shares of company stock worth $78,866,401. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Workday
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Workday
Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Founder/CEO change — Workday’s founder returning as CEO is being framed as a refocus on the company’s AI roadmap and investor expectations; market reaction is mixed but this is a catalyst that could boost confidence in strategic execution over time. Workday Founder Returns As CEO Refocusing AI Roadmap And Investor Expectations
- Positive Sentiment: Broker upgrades/reaffirmations — Rosenblatt upgraded WDAY to Buy and Guggenheim reaffirmed its Buy with a $285 target, signaling some analyst conviction in medium‑term upside and the company’s positioning in AI-enabled HCM/ERP. Rosenblatt Securities Upgrades Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Market narrative of being “oversold” — commentary from investors/analysts highlights material upside if execution normalizes, which can attract bargain‑hunting flows after the recent pullback. Workday: Oversold With Material Upside Potential
- Neutral Sentiment: Partner/product integration — Interact launched AI‑native features with Workday integration; positive for ecosystem but likely small near‑term impact on revenue. Interact Expands its Employee Experience Platform with New AI‑Native Features and Workday Integration
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 preview/metrics focus — Analysts are digging into key metrics ahead of earnings (revenue mix, subscription growth, margin cadence); this is information‑driven and could swing sentiment after the report. Seeking Clues to Workday (WDAY) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple broker downgrades and price‑target cuts — BMO trimmed its target to $204 and Oppenheimer lowered expectations; Citizens downgraded to market perform. These moves increase selling pressure and signal tempered near‑term growth/profitability expectations. BMO Capital Markets Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $204.00
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst notes and market commentary on the drop — Coverage explains why WDAY fell more than the broader market, reinforcing negative sentiment and momentum‑based selling. Here’s Why Workday (WDAY) Fell More Than Broader Market
Workday Company Profile
Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.
The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.
