Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Rating for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $285.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 103.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.90.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $140.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.58. Workday has a one year low of $139.38 and a one year high of $281.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,370. The trade was a 15.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.75, for a total transaction of $17,384,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 105,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,034,027.75. The trade was a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,321 shares of company stock worth $78,866,401. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

