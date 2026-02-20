Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Cut to Hold at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.

WBD has been the topic of several other reports. Arete Research boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.17 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $138,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 110,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,520.08. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $7,168,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 918,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,108,730. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 267,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,731 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4,730.8% in the 4th quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

