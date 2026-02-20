Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 197.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $7,976,986.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,231.37. The trade was a 86.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,617,821.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $764,093.66. The trade was a 88.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 531,027 shares of company stock worth $88,833,430 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.36.

Positive Sentiment: Chevron-led consortium won multiple offshore exploration blocks in Greece (Chevron is operator with ~70% interest), expanding long‑term upstream optionality and reserve exposure — a clear growth catalyst for the stock. Chevron-led consortium signs gas exploration deal in Greece

Chevron-led consortium won multiple offshore exploration blocks in Greece (Chevron is operator with ~70% interest), expanding long‑term upstream optionality and reserve exposure — a clear growth catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Chevron boosted its quarterly dividend (annualized ~$7.12; yield ~3.9%), reinforcing income appeal and supporting demand from yield‑focused investors. Dividend announcement

Chevron boosted its quarterly dividend (annualized ~$7.12; yield ~3.9%), reinforcing income appeal and supporting demand from yield‑focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Independent coverage is bullish: several outlets highlight CVX as a defensive, dividend‑paying leader in a strong energy sector and some analysts (including a recent upgrade) have raised targets, which can attract long‑only flows. Chevron: Buy And Hold Like Berkshire Hathaway

Independent coverage is bullish: several outlets highlight CVX as a defensive, dividend‑paying leader in a strong energy sector and some analysts (including a recent upgrade) have raised targets, which can attract long‑only flows. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results mixed: EPS beat estimates but revenue was below consensus and year‑over‑year revenue declined — this supports earnings quality but leaves questions on near‑term volume/price headwinds. Earnings recap

Quarterly results mixed: EPS beat estimates but revenue was below consensus and year‑over‑year revenue declined — this supports earnings quality but leaves questions on near‑term volume/price headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Broader sector momentum and analyst write‑ups (valuation debates, dividend comparisons vs. Exxon) are increasing attention on CVX; that can boost volume and volatility without changing fundamentals. Chevron vs Exxon article

Broader sector momentum and analyst write‑ups (valuation debates, dividend comparisons vs. Exxon) are increasing attention on CVX; that can boost volume and volatility without changing fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Turkey publicly opposed Greece‑Chevron activity off Crete, calling it unlawful — this creates a geopolitical/regulatory overhang on Mediterranean projects and could delay execution. Turkey says Greece-Chevron activity unlawful

Turkey publicly opposed Greece‑Chevron activity off Crete, calling it unlawful — this creates a geopolitical/regulatory overhang on Mediterranean projects and could delay execution. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosures (company officers selling stock in recent filings) add a near‑term negative signal and may amplify selling pressure for short windows. Insider selling

Chevron stock opened at $184.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.18 and its 200-day moving average is $158.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.70. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 106.91%.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

