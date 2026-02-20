JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s 10th Largest Position

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $64,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,364,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,212,000 after purchasing an additional 126,742 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $308.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $831.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.21 and a 200 day moving average of $307.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.99%.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total transaction of $132,684.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,072,520.42. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,241.84. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC set a $319.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

