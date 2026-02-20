Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Position Increased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.8% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Key Tesla News

Tesla Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

TSLA stock opened at $411.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.81.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $540.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $505.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.