Fiona Dawson Purchases 756 Shares of Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Dawson purchased 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,515 per share, for a total transaction of £49,253.40.

Fiona Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 19th, Fiona Dawson acquired 732 shares of Kerry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,725 per share, with a total value of £49,227.

Kerry Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of LON:KYGA opened at GBX 71.49 on Friday. Kerry Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 70.25 and a 12-month high of GBX 103.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 75.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases. It operates in Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

