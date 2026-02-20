Peter Hewitt Acquires 5,000 Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Peter Hewitt acquired 5,000 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 183 per share, with a total value of £9,150.
Peter Hewitt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 1st, Peter Hewitt bought 10,000 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 168 per share, for a total transaction of £16,800.
- On Monday, December 1st, Peter Hewitt purchased 7,500 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 168 per share, with a total value of £12,600.
Odyssean Investment Trust Price Performance
OIT opened at GBX 186 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £256.03 million, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.75. Odyssean Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 110 and a one year high of GBX 186. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 173.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 165.15.
About Odyssean Investment Trust
